Jump Start

A 16-year-old boy from Assumption was killed, and three other teen boys were seriously hurt, in a Christian County crash early Tuesday, state police said.
Four Central A&M High School students were involved in an accident Tuesday morning on U.S. 51.
"His final unselfish act of life will be to donate his organs and help save the lives of nine other people," the boy's family said in a statement.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2734) or CrimeStoppers (217-423-8477).
The pilot of a crop duster was uninjured after his plane made a crash landing into a fence at Decatur Airport, authorities said.
Police say the victim's version of what happened leaves them with questions.
Police said the driver's actions were "reckless" as he slammed into a St. Teresa teacher's car, causing terrible injuries.
Man and woman in same house are targeted in criminal damage attack.
A Decatur woman is jailed on a preliminary charge of committing a hate crime after police said she used her car to knock down an employee of a city liquor store.
He was arrested after the chapel burglary.