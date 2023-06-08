DECATUR – Two Juneteenth celebrations are planned to mark “Freedom Day,” which marks the emancipation of enslaved Americans.
The African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society will host a gala 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 16, in Shilling Center at Richland Community College, featuring guest speaker John Ashworth, executive director of the Lynching Sites Project of Memphis and founding member of the Geneva Miller Historical Society of Brownsville. Dinner will be served. Tickets cost $30 per individual or $240 for a table of eight. Call (217) 429-7458 or order online at african-americancultural.org.
From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, the Society will hold a Juneteenth celebration in Central Park in downtown Decatur, with a parade at noon and program beginning at 1 p.m. Grand Marshal is Sen. Doris Turner, with Charla Bond-Jones portraying Harriet Tubman and co-grand marshal Kevin Wood portraying President Abraham Lincoln.
People are also reading…
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will host a Juneteenth event 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18. The event is free and open to all ages.