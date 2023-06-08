DECATUR – Two Juneteenth celebrations are planned to mark “Freedom Day,” which marks the emancipation of enslaved Americans.

The African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society will host a gala 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 16, in Shilling Center at Richland Community College, featuring guest speaker John Ashworth, executive director of the Lynching Sites Project of Memphis and founding member of the Geneva Miller Historical Society of Brownsville. Dinner will be served. Tickets cost $30 per individual or $240 for a table of eight. Call (217) 429-7458 or order online at african-americancultural.org.

From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, the Society will hold a Juneteenth celebration in Central Park in downtown Decatur, with a parade at noon and program beginning at 1 p.m. Grand Marshal is Sen. Doris Turner, with Charla Bond-Jones portraying Harriet Tubman and co-grand marshal Kevin Wood portraying President Abraham Lincoln.

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will host a Juneteenth event 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18. The event is free and open to all ages.

The history and significance of Juneteenth The history and significance of Juneteenth Juneteenth commemorates the 1865 delivery of General Order #3 Chattel slavery in all states wasn’t abolished until the end of 1865 Juneteenth celebrations originated in Galveston, Texas, starting in 1866 The first land to commemorate and celebrate the event was purchased in 1872 and is now a public park South Dakota was the last state to make Juneteenth a legal holiday Juneteenth has been celebrated in Mexico for more than 150 years The last enslaved people in the US weren’t adopted as citizens until 1885 Festivities became more commercialized in the 1920s during the Great Migration Juneteenth officially became a Texas state holiday in 1980 Juneteenth recognized as a federal holiday in 2021