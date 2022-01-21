JUSTIN CONN: What I'll remember and what I won't miss about the old H&R building

Editor's note: The Herald & Review is moving from 601 E. William St. to 225 S. Main St. in Decatur. This is one of a series of columns written by staffers sharing their memories of the building that has housed the news organization since 1976.

Support the future of local journalism in our community with a Herald & Review membership. Learn more here.

I first walked up the steps into the building on 601 E. William St. in October of 2007. At the time, I never thought I’d still be climbing those steps in 2022.

But from the minute I entered the door and had a conversation with longtime customer service representative Carol Collins about baseball, I felt at home.

I spent much of the next 14 years of my life in that building. It was definitely time for our staff to move into a new building, and I think the new spot fits our needs well. But I know I’m not the only one of the thousands who worked in the old building over the years who will never forget the time they spent there.

In the office part of the building, every desk had an overhead. Any employee who had been at the H&R for any length of time would start decorating it with personal items — family photos, memorable stories/layouts, magnets, pop culture kitsch, etc. I remember former sports editor Mike Albright suggesting that seeing personal items on the overhead was a step in the right direction for a new employee.

The first time I saw Albright’s overhead, one of the items he had hung up stood out — a poster of the Millikin 2004-05 national champion women’s basketball team, signed by all the players and coach Lori Kerans. In the bottom left corner, it clearly reads, in sharpie: To Herald & Review!! THANKS!! And it has Kerans’ signature.

Like many of the photos hung inside the old building, the Millikin poster will make it to the new building. Some of the signatures are faded or smudged, but it will hang proudly in our office.

One thing I’m glad that isn’t coming to the new building is the seven-foot structure that sits just to the right of the entrance of the old building. I don’t think I even noticed this was there the first 12 years I worked at the H&R. But one late winter night I walked out and got ready to walk down the stairs to my car — just like the thousand times I’d done before — and the structure caught my eye.

I noticed it was basically three brick walls connected in the middle, with a large round disc-shaped stone on top. It created three corners, two of which were hidden from view. It popped in my mind how easy it would be for someone to hide in one of the corners and ambush an employee coming out of the building late at night alone.

The next night I asked longtime H&R editor Scott Perry about that structure and he said it used to have a satellite dish on it. OK, that made sense. But, I asked, had he ever thought about someone hiding behind it and attacking him when he left late at night?

“I hadn’t before,” Scott said. “But I will now. Thanks!”

For the rest of my time at the old building, my main fear was that Scott, as a practical joke, would hide behind it and scare me some night when I wasn’t expecting it.

Looks like you missed your chance, Scott!

READ MORE

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.