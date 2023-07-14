On my recent travels in the American West, I got to stay in the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado. It had always been a bucket list item of mine to stay in the hotel that was the inspiration for Stephen King’s terrifying novel "The Shining."

The hotel is nestled on top of this monstrous mountain. My truck was whirring along, and my wife was taking her turn driving courageously and I watched her white knuckles turn whiter and whiter as we advanced on our climb on roads that curved back and forth up the mountainside.

Then, as if in an action thriller movie, the electrical system on our vehicle shut down, the steering wheel locked, and our tires wouldn’t turn. My wife brilliantly somehow got the car over to the side of the mountain and averted the oncoming traffic and salvaged a resting spot for the truck. It was harrowing and we were stuck.

The cellphones we held in our hands had zero bars and were worthless to make a call for help. The mountains that enveloped us essentially made our phones paper weights.

Car after car drove around us like our stop was intentional. I wasn’t sure if they thought I looked like and ax murderer with my mountain man beard, but the cars never slowed down. We were unaware if we should start walking up or walking down. We were stuck and a rescue seemed an impossibility.

With my recent health scares and my lungs hurting from being at a new elevation, my wife said she was going to begin walking for help. I forbade it. I feared her being alone on the mountain roads with drivers that were zipping by and never really having a view around each tight bend.

I walked to the back of the truck, and I prayed with my hands together. I said, “Please God, I’m in a tight spot here. If you could spare some help, I would be grateful.” Then just as I looked up, I saw a gold pickup truck turn around and that truck pulled up behind us. A female pastor hopped out and asked if we needed help.

The woman pastor’s name was Jeanine. She said she saw me praying behind my truck and knew she was compelled to stop and help me. I shook and got goosebumps, thinking the coincidence was terrifying.

Jeanine got my wife to a landline, and they got help to get us and our truck off the mountain. They kept my wife safe and brought her back to me and gave me a gift. Jeanine handed me some mountain cherry preserves. I was incredulous that my heroes would give me the gift when I felt like I owed them one.

We made it to the Stanley Hotel and had an exciting and joyous night. We were thrilled to see the spires of that gorgeous hotel rising above the mountains. I took a ghost tour. I slept where Stephen King slept and found inspiration for one of the scariest stories of all-time. That all happened because a pastor from Loveland, Colorado, put herself last and put me first.

We were trapped in Loveland while our truck awaited repairs. We had to find entertainment, lodging and food, so my wife and I hunkered down and tried to find ways to keep ourselves in the game while we had no wheels.

We found a place to stay, but the Air BnB owner would not let us use her laundry facilities, so we had to find a place to accomplish the goal. Low and behold, in Loveland we find a tiny place that serves as a self-clean your dog station, laundromat and flea market.

The establishment had vinyl records for sale, soap and fabric softener of every persuasion and pet fragrances from peach pie to guava/kiwi delight. How exciting would it be to have your dog come marching into your living room smelling like a fruit bowl?

There we met Tina, the manager of this unique laundromat. She interviewed us like she had her own TV show. She offered me weight loss tips in the first five minutes of our conversation and then asked if I’d like a bath in the Great Dane station. I kept smelling under my armpits wondering if I was giving off an obscene odor. Mind you, I’m folding my personal under garments right under this Oprah Winfrey Show’s nose. However, her candor, kindness and frankness were completely refreshing.

As we left Tina’s business, she ran out and handed us a music box that was a wooden school desk. Emblazoned across the top of the desk were the words “School Daze.” She hugged me and said, “Thanks for being an educator.” I said, “Thank you for the kindness.” She then said, “You could still stand to lose a few pounds.”

I thought walking away. "How you can fall in love with someone and want to hit them in the throat at the same time?"

We met a fly fisherman who sings hymns while he’s casting his rod and he swore up and down that’s how Jesus caught fish. I tried telling him hymns weren’t written during Christ’s time and he swore I was wrong. He sang “Amazing Grace” and pulled in a 2-pound trout. Who am I to argue the merits of his argument?

Loveland, Colorado, gave us quirky individuals to guide our way and not a one steered us wrong or took advantage of us. Waiters and waitresses that gave us ideas for fun things to do. Car mechanics who didn’t charge us for their labor and beautiful children who when finding out I was a teacher ran up and asked me to play with them and trusted me like I was their guardian.

A place called Loveland. I’m not sure it could have had a better name.