3 killed when small plane crashes near Lincoln, authorities say

LINCOLN — Three people were killed Tuesday morning when their small plane crashed just outside Lincoln.
Their names will not be released until their families are notified, Illinois State Police said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Cessna 172.
The four-seat, single engine aircraft is built for one pilot and up to three passengers.
The plane crashed on southbound lanes of Interstate 55 where the interstate crosses state routes 10 and 121. The crash happened at 8:49 a.m.
There was no immediate word where the flight originated or was headed. The FAA and NTSB will investigate.
The interchange, on the city's western outskirts, is flanked on the west by cornfields and timber, and on the east by several restaurants and hotels. Witnesses at those businesses reported hearing a "boom" and then seeing black smoke.
Police earlier said the plane burst into flames when it crashed. A large tent is erected over the wreckage.
Traffic on Interstate 55 southbound is being rerouted and delays should be expected.
10:09 a.m.: The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was destroyed upon impact.
A witness said the plane was in flames, which since have been extinguished. The FAA could not immediately confirm the size of airplane.
The incident happened near where Interstate 55 crosses over the interchange with routes 10-121. To the west of the interchange are timber and corn fields; to the east are restaurants, gas stations and hotels.
A state police statement said the crash happened at 8:49 a.m. when the small plane crashed on the interstate at milepost 126. The plane became fully engulfed upon impact in the middle of the interstate.
Southbound traffic is being diverted at milepost 126 and the road will be closed for four to five hours.
Southbound I-55 is shut down at Exit 126 at IL-10 in Lincoln due to a plane crash. First responders are on the scene. Avoid the area. #ILtraffic— IDOT District 6 (@IDOTDistrict6) March 3, 2020
Numerous police, fire and rescue workers are on the scene. Witnesses from several local businesses reported hearing "a couple of booms" and seeing flames and smoke.
Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.
This story will be updated.
