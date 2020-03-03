3 killed when small plane crashes near Lincoln, authorities say

LINCOLN — Three people were killed Tuesday morning when their small plane crashed just outside Lincoln.

Their names will not be released until their families are notified, Illinois State Police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Cessna 172.

The four-seat, single engine aircraft is built for one pilot and up to three passengers.

The plane crashed on southbound lanes of Interstate 55 where the interstate crosses state routes 10 and 121. The crash happened at 8:49 a.m.

There was no immediate word where the flight originated or was headed. The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

The interchange, on the city's western outskirts, is flanked on the west by cornfields and timber, and on the east by several restaurants and hotels. Witnesses at those businesses reported hearing a "boom" and then seeing black smoke.

Police earlier said the plane burst into flames when it crashed. A large tent is erected over the wreckage.