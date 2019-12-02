You are the owner of this article.
'Kindness Campaign' launches at The Vault in Clinton
DEWITT COUNTY

'Kindness Campaign' launches at The Vault in Clinton

McKegan Morgan, 11, paints a rock for a friend's mom on Monday at The Vault in Clinton. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

CLINTON — Kindness is free, the saying goes, so sprinkle that stuff everywhere.

Attendees at The Vault, the Clinton youth center that opened in October 2018, launched their "Kindness Campaign" on Monday. The center described the effort on social media as one to promote "a more uplifting and respectful culture in DeWitt County," bringing people together for a stronger community. 

Sierra Barnes, 13, holds a rock on Monday at The Vault in Clinton. Sierra decorated the rock, which says "I love you." 

As part of the effort, young people at the center began panting "kindness rocks" with encouraging messages to give to others. They also will be given the opportunity to write encouraging notes to others. 

Follow the campaign online at facebook.com/thevaultclinton.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

