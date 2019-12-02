'Kindness Campaign' launches at The Vault in Clinton

CLINTON — Kindness is free, the saying goes, so sprinkle that stuff everywhere.

Attendees at The Vault, the Clinton youth center that opened in October 2018, launched their "Kindness Campaign" on Monday. The center described the effort on social media as one to promote "a more uplifting and respectful culture in DeWitt County," bringing people together for a stronger community.

As part of the effort, young people at the center began panting "kindness rocks" with encouraging messages to give to others. They also will be given the opportunity to write encouraging notes to others.

Follow the campaign online at facebook.com/thevaultclinton.

Ways to make the world a kinder place

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

