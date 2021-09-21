Kinzy about missing ISU student: 'I ask that we all provide support to each other'

THE PANTAGRAPH
Jelani Day, 25, was last seen Aug. 24. Family in Danville and a faculty member reported him missing after he did not show up for class.
On Tuesday, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy during her State of the University said: “In consultation with Jelani’s family, we will continue to provide support to them and as a community, I ask that we all provide support to each other.”
Graduate student Jelani Day was last seen the morning of Aug. 24.
Police said his 2019 Chrysler 300 was located Aug. 26 in the woods south of Peru's Illinois Valley YCMA.
Day's mother, Carmen Bolden Day, in a previous interview said her son wants to become a doctor and he was attending ISU to get his master’s degree in speech pathology.
“I need him to come home so that he could continue his journey of becoming Dr. Jelani Day,” she said.
Anyone who saw Day or his vehicle is asked to call Bloomington police Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or at pjones@cityblm.org .
A look at all of the images released in search for Jelani Day
Jelani Day updated clothing
Bloomington police have provided an updated description of the clothing Jelani Day may have been wearing when he went missing on Aug. 24.
Jelani Day at Beyond/Hello
This video still shows Jelani Day at Beyond/Hello in Bloomington around 9:15 a.m. Aug. 24. Bloomington police ask anyone who saw him after that to contact them.
Jelani Day car with updated timeframe
Bloomington Police Department has updated the time frame of when Jelani Day may have gone missing. The car was found in a wooded area of Peru last Thursday.
082821-blm-loc-day3
Pictured is a white 2019 Chrysler 300 belonging to 25-year-old Jelani J.J. Day, who was reported missing Wednesday by his family. Bloomington Police said law enforcement are continuing to search for him.
082821-blm-loc-day2
Pictured is a white 2019 Chrysler 300 belonging to 25-year-old Jelani J.J. Day, who was reported missing Aug. 25. Bloomington police said law enforcement are continuing to search for him.
Jelani Day
Photos showing Jelani Day, provided by the Bloomington Police Department. The right-most photo is a screenshot of security camera footage recorded Tuesday — police say that is the last recorded image of him.
