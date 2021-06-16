 Skip to main content
Kiwanis to collect household items in Decatur for Pathway of Hope

DECATUR — The Noon Kiwanis will collect household items and personal hygiene products in the parking lot of the Decatur Club from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, to benefit graduates of The Salvation Army's Pathway of Hope program.

Pathway of Hope helps individuals who have been served by The Salvation Army's Men's Shelter or other programs to move into their own homes. Oftentimes, the individuals don't have basic household items of their own. Donations of beds, fans, dishes, cooking and eating utensils, and hygiene items like paper towels, toilet paper, soap and shampoo can be dropped off to Kiwanis members. A Salvation Army truck will be on site to transport the items.

One of the goals of the programs is to help people attain self-sufficiency, and moving into a residence of their own is a big accomplishment.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

