DECATUR — Millikin University is inviting workers directly affected the closure of Akorn Pharmaceuticals to take part in the university’s spring Career Fair.

The Career Fair, hosted by the Center for Academic and Professional Performance, will be held from noon-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the third floor banquet room of the University Commons.

The event is limited to all Millikin students, alumni and those affected at Akorn.

More than 50 Central Illinois employers will be on hand, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., the Decatur Police Department, Hospital Sisters Health System, Memorial Health System, and several departments from the Illinois state government, looking for candidates for job and internship positions.

