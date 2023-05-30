Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SHELBVILLE — The Opossum Creek Recreation Area Boat Ramp will be closed through June 3, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced.

The closure will not allow vehicle and pedestrian traffic access to Opossum Creek Boat Ramp area. Dam West Boat Ramp can be used as the alternative ramp for this area.

The release said the closure is necessary to provide safety for workers and members of the public while construction equipment is mobilizing to get on to the lake for a shoreline protection project.

GALLERY: Lake Shelbyville through the years