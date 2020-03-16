You are the owner of this article.
Lake Shelbyville day-use areas, boat ramps will remain open
SHELBYVILLE — Lake Shelbyville day-use areas and boat ramps will remain open, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District announced Monday.

And while officials said active campground reservations will be honored through Thursday, March 19, all district beaches, visitor centers and project offices will close on Tuesday, March 17, and will remain so until at least April 3.

The actions come in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The USACE regrets any inconvenience caused by these closures,” the release stated. “The USACE must keep the safety and health of all visitors as well as its employees as our priority. These preventative moves allow the USACE to continue to best deliver its other critical services."

The start of the season for any unopened Corps campground will be delayed beyond their originally planned opening date, a news release said. All Corp-sponsored events, interpretive programs, fishing tournaments, lock-and-dam tours and site visits scheduled through April 3 also are cancelled.

