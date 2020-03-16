Lake Shelbyville day-use areas, boat ramps will remain open

SHELBYVILLE — Lake Shelbyville day-use areas and boat ramps will remain open, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District announced Monday.
And while officials said active campground reservations will be honored through Thursday, March 19, all district beaches, visitor centers and project offices will close on Tuesday, March 17, and will remain so until at least April 3.
The actions come in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“The USACE regrets any inconvenience caused by these closures,” the release stated. “The USACE must keep the safety and health of all visitors as well as its employees as our priority. These preventative moves allow the USACE to continue to best deliver its other critical services."
The start of the season for any unopened Corps campground will be delayed beyond their originally planned opening date, a news release said. All Corp-sponsored events, interpretive programs, fishing tournaments, lock-and-dam tours and site visits scheduled through April 3 also are cancelled.
The coronavirus spread intensified Monday, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker issuing a disaster proclamation after four new cases were identified statewide. None of the known COVID-19 cases reported are in Central Illinois, but Decatur officials say they’re taking aggressive steps to prevent the disease.
