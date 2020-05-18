Lake Shelbyville water level rising following rains
0 comments
top story

Lake Shelbyville water level rising following rains

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday said the water level is rising on Lake Shelbyville.

Heavy rain on Sunday soaked much of the region. The National Weather Service in Lincoln said a tornado briefly touched down Sunday afternoon and was intermittently on the ground as it moved through the Macon area, damaging some trees.

The predicted crest on Lake Shelbyville is 609.5 feet on May 23. 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News