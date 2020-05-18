Lake Shelbyville water level rising following rains

SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday said the water level is rising on Lake Shelbyville.
Heavy rain on Sunday soaked much of the region. The National Weather Service in Lincoln said a tornado briefly touched down Sunday afternoon and was intermittently on the ground as it moved through the Macon area, damaging some trees.
The predicted crest on Lake Shelbyville is 609.5 feet on May 23.
Rain really coming down in Mount Zion. pic.twitter.com/o6cuq01SaU— Chris Coates 📰 (@ByChrisCoates) May 17, 2020
