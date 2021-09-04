Lamarcus Williams: Labor Day to showcase working families

On this Labor Day, we celebrate the achievements of working people in Macon County and across the state of Illinois.

All workers want dignity and respect at work, and a fair share of what we produce. A union contract is the single best tool to ensure workers — all workers — have safe working conditions and earn a fair wage.

Last year, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the most significant worker empowerment legislation since the Great Depression. The passage of that piece of legislation in the Senate, the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, is critical to ensure the voices of working people are heard and our nation’s economy works for all of us — not just the wealthy few.

The PRO Act will empower workers to exercise our freedom to organize and negotiate for better wages and working conditions. It will remove archaic barriers to organizing, increase worker protections and strengthen the institutions that hold corporations accountable. It will repeal the “right to work” laws that lead to lower wages, fewer benefits and more dangerous workplaces.

Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly is committed to raising awareness about the PRO Act and encouraging workers to organize into unions for a better way of life.

Our labor council has been making great strides to strategically engage workers in membership opportunities.

Earlier this year, in partnership with the Decatur Building & Construction Trades council and the Community Foundation of Macon County, we unveiled the Michael T. Carrigan Solidarity Scholarship to help workers on the path to union membership. This scholarship — named after former Illinois AFL-CIO president and IBEW 146 member Michael Carrigan — will help workers looking to enroll in building trades apprenticeship programs. The scholarship will assist in purchasing tools, boots, GED classes and much more.

An apprentice guide was also created to help applicants decide which trade is right for them. It includes a description of the work, application information, contact information and a guide for earned wages in each trade. It is our hope that access to this information will employ a diverse workforce ready to learn the skilled trades needed to keep our community growing strong.

We continue to acknowledge and appreciate essential workers who are working to stay safe while keeping customers safe. Our members continue to build things, provide service and work with management to come back strong in the after-effects of the pandemic. We support them and encourage them in their efforts.

As we celebrate unions let us be reminded of their value and worth. Through the years, unions have bargained to create the 8-hour workday, weekends, paid days off, vacation pay, health insurance benefits, pensions, and much more. Union members are, first and foremost, citizens of our community. We are committed to making it a great place to live, work, raise a family and retire.

We invite you to join us as we host the annual Labor Day parade in downtown Decatur at 10 a.m. We will be showcasing union workers throughout Macon and surrounding counties. Following the parade, we will host our annual picnic for union members and their families and will be distributing $15,000 in grants to local charity from our We Are One Community fund.

We encourage you to join in our celebration and ask that you thank a union member this weekend.

Lamarcus Williams is president of the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly.

