LAMARCUS WILLIAMS: We achieve more when we stand together

Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly is a central labor council of the National AFL-CIO representing 13,000 union members and retirees in Macon County.

Our mission is to promote social justice for all working people. We do this through community service, organizing and political action.

On this Labor Day, we celebrate the achievements of working people in Macon County and across the state of Illinois.

On this Labor Day, we focus on the future of the labor movement by promoting and voting for the Workers' Rights Amendment.

The Workers' Rights Amendment will update the Illinois constitution to guarantee every Illinoisan has the right to join together with other workers to negotiate for better pay, improved benefits, and safe working conditions.

This amendment helps us build an economy that works for every Illinoisan. It helps families by guaranteeing workers’ rights to join together to negotiate for pay raises, lifting worker pay to help deal with rising costs, and helps create good-paying jobs available to all workers.

The Workers' Rights Amendment protects all Illinoisans, on the job and off. It ensures workers can speak out about dangerous situations that put all working people at risk without fear of retaliation from their employer. It also strengthens our communities by protecting first responders like nurses, firefighters and EMTs, giving the people who put their lives on the line to protect us the training and safety equipment they need to get home safely each day.

When working people join together in strong unions they have the power to advocate for a better life for themselves, their families and their communities.

Unions have played a critical role in building and protecting the middle class in America. And they provide hard working people with economic stability and give them the tools to level the economic playing field.

America is a wealthy nation. We’re richer now than at any time in history, yet working people bring home too small a portion of what we create. Negotiation is one tool working people have to raise our wages; and the more people we have negotiating, the better we’ll do. When workers stand together and negotiate with an employer with a united voice, we take home, on average, nearly 14% more pay, we’re 28% more likely to win health insurance and 54% more likely to achieve retirement security.

Strong unions also improve the lives of union and nonunion members alike. When union membership is high, entire communities enjoy wages that represent a fair return on their work and greater social and economic mobility. And unions use their collective voice to push for policies that benefit all working people — earned sick leave, affordable health care, and great public schools.

It is incredibly inspiring to watch as working people, ranging from low-wage retail workers, immigrant housekeepers, overworked teachers, nurses, and more, realize the power they have when they stand together.

But, working people’s determination and resilience are stronger than any efforts to destroy their aspirations to organize in a union. Momentum has been building for working people over the last few years. People want good jobs, fair trade and rising pay.

A powerful majority of Americans support unions, and our popularity is growing. Over the past 10 years, according to Gallup, the approval rating of our labor movement has grown from below 50% during the Great Recession to about 63% last year, and it’s climbing.

Empowering workers and rewriting the rules of our economy won’t be easy, but there has never been a more important time for workers to assert our collective power. When we join together in union, we win, and our success spreads.