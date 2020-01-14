Land of Lincoln Legal Aid among groups awarded grant by Illinois Equal Justice Foundation

DECATUR — A civil legal aid provider that serves Macon County was among 21 organizations granted a monetary award from the Illinois Equal Justice Foundation.
Land of Lincoln Legal Aid received a grant totaling $263,133. The majority of the grant, $213,133, will go toward providing low-income people living in 65 counties with representation on family, housing and consumer law cases. The remaining $50,000 will be used to serve low-income people in Central and Southern Illinois by providing legal advice, self-help materials, guidance on how to use the court system and referrals through a telephone hotline.
“No one should have to fight a complicated legal battle on their own. These grants help ensure that everyone, regardless of how much money they have, can access the legal protection they deserve,” said Joseph Torres, president of the Illinois Equal Justice Foundation. “By helping people stay in their homes, escape violent situations and protect their health and their families, civil legal aid ultimately makes our communities better places to live.”
The grants were made possible with funding from the state appropriation for civil legal aid through the Illinois Attorney General's Office.
You have free articles remaining.
The Illinois Equal Justice Foundation was established by the Illinois Equal Justice Act in 1999. This act established a state appropriation for civil legal aid and supports equal access to the justice system.
Since its inception, the IEJF has awarded $27 million state-funded grants to organizations serving more than 579,000 people in every county across Illinois, including families facing foreclosure or eviction, women and children victimized by domestic violence, veterans denied hard earned benefits and elderly preyed upon by consumer scams.
To learn more about the Illinois Equal Justice Foundation and the Equal Justice Illinois Campaign, visit the agency's website at www.iejf.org.
Kennedy Nolen's 6 most memorable stories from 2019
Kennedy Nolen's 6 most memorable stories from 2019
Kennedy Nolen joined the Herald & Review in February, but she's had an eventful first year on staff. Asked to choose her five favorite stories, Kennedy gave us six — that's how much she loves her work. Here's what she had to say.
With this story, I was able to witness a beautiful moment of five children receiving their forever home and stability.
A joint effort, Analisa Trofimuk and I were able to inform Decatur residents about a public safety position being introduced to the Decatur Po…
I love music, so being able to share the rise of vinyl, and connecting the trend to local residents and businesses, was great.
This story shows how important dogs are in our lives. Not only are the dogs benefiting from companionship from the inmates, but the offenders …
Not only do I love Monticello, I got to share my creative side, column-style. I love being playful when I write, which doesn’t happen often wi…
I am a clean-freak, so when this story idea came about, I jumped on it. I don’t necessarily follow Marie Kondo’s techniques, but it was fascin…
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites