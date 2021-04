DECATUR — The outer westbound lane of East Eldorado Street and U.S. 36 will be closed most of Tuesday to allow for sewer work.

Sanitary sewer rehabilitation is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and the area will remain closed until about 6 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and expect delays while navigating the work zone.

12 photos from the Decatur area in the 1940s-1960s

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.