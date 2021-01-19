Lanes of 1500 block of North Main to be closed Wednesday during city tree removal work

DECATUR — The 1500 block of North Main Street will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 20, during city tree removal work.
Weather permitting, city crews are expected to be working from 7:30 a.m. until around 3 p.m. The southbound center and east lane will be closed during that time and traffic will merge to the far right southbound lane.
Signs and cones will be set up in the area to help direct traffic and drivers are asked to slow down, be cautious and expect delays along the work zone.
For more information, contact Dan Benscoter at (217) 875-4820.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur Civic Center construction
Surveyors equipment
Roof and interior walls
Welding and setting wooden forms
work site facing east
Cleared area for construction
steel rods provide support for ice rink
Reinforcing foundation
Caissons
Auditorium
Reinforcing work
Exterior work
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
“... I want to make sure that the voices of Decatur and Central Illinois are heard and that Decatur has really good, strong representation, whether I can do that as mayor or I can do that in the state Senate.”