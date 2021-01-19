Lanes of 1500 block of North Main to be closed Wednesday during city tree removal work

DECATUR — The 1500 block of North Main Street will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 20, during city tree removal work.

Weather permitting, city crews are expected to be working from 7:30 a.m. until around 3 p.m. The southbound center and east lane will be closed during that time and traffic will merge to the far right southbound lane.

Signs and cones will be set up in the area to help direct traffic and drivers are asked to slow down, be cautious and expect delays along the work zone.

For more information, contact Dan Benscoter at (217) 875-4820.

