Large jackpots inspire thoughts of "what if" among casual lottery players

DECATUR — If William Hays wins some money playing the lottery, the first thing he's going to do is give some away.
"I'd give a donation to God," said Hays, who plays only sporadically and for fun.
With the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots combining for a more than $1 billion payout, the tempting thought of sudden unimaginable riches could spur more people to buy tickets.
At Party Warehouse in Brettwood Village, owner Diane Little said she's seen fewer of one group of her usual lottery customers, office workers who pitched in together to buy tickets, planning to share the pot if they won. With so many people working from home, those customers aren't coming in now.
"Some people are just kind of bored and they take home crossword puzzles and things that take a while to play, so we're seeing a little more activity that way," she said. "I think they just do it for something to do We're seeing people buy (the Mega Millions and Powerball) more often because the pot is so big."
Sherrie Dhermy bought tickets on Friday but didn't win, so planned to buy more on Saturday.
"I usually only play when (the jackpot) gets high like that," Dhermy said. "Just something fun to do and wish to win. Since no one won last night we will get another ticket and try again."
And if she wins?
"The usual of pay off bills. Help the kids with college. Then the big thing is pack up and move west to Vegas where my best friend lives," she said.
No one had the numbers needed to win the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. As of Saturday afternoon, the estimated jackpot was $600 million, and will surely grow before the next drawing on Tuesday.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Powerball jackpot for the drawing later that night was $470 million.
Neal Patel, owner of Prairie Pantry on West Grand Avenue, said his lottery traffic is regular and steady, but he hasn't seen an uptick due to the large jackpot.
Faries Food and Liquor has a steady stream of lottery players, said manager Al Smith.
"Mainly all the regular customers come multiple times a day, playing different numbers," Smith said.
With two years to go to retirement, Mark Connelley has already paid off his debts and is comfortable without a lottery win, but he'd take it if he could get it. He plays weekly online, and sets a $20 limit on how much to spend on tickets.
He's got his eye on a quiet town in Tennessee to retire to, and he'd like to be able to put some money away his grandchildren.
"What would I do if I won them? It pretty much wouldn't change my lifestyle right now," Connelley said. "I'd love to retire in a couple of years and that's just a bonus for me."
Photos from the past
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter