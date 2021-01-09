Large jackpots inspire thoughts of "what if" among casual lottery players

Sherrie Dhermy bought tickets on Friday but didn't win, so planned to buy more on Saturday.

"I usually only play when (the jackpot) gets high like that," Dhermy said. "Just something fun to do and wish to win. Since no one won last night we will get another ticket and try again."

And if she wins?

"The usual of pay off bills. Help the kids with college. Then the big thing is pack up and move west to Vegas where my best friend lives," she said.

No one had the numbers needed to win the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. As of Saturday afternoon, the estimated jackpot was $600 million, and will surely grow before the next drawing on Tuesday.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Powerball jackpot for the drawing later that night was $470 million.

Neal Patel, owner of Prairie Pantry on West Grand Avenue, said his lottery traffic is regular and steady, but he hasn't seen an uptick due to the large jackpot.

Faries Food and Liquor has a steady stream of lottery players, said manager Al Smith.

"Mainly all the regular customers come multiple times a day, playing different numbers," Smith said.