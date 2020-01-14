Largest industrial employer in Coles County to close

MATTOON — The Chicago-based printing company LSC Communications Inc. announced Tuesday that its Mattoon plant will be closing by July. It is the largest industrial employer in Coles County.

The factory on U.S. Route 45 was previously known as R.R. Donnelley and celebrated a 50th anniversary in 2018. The plant has 750 workers.

Company sites in Strasburg, Virginia, and Glasgow, Kentucky, also are closing as part of a restructuring, the company said.

“The actions we announced (Tuesday) represent another step in our proactive efforts to address the significant structural changes in the industry. With many print titles moving to a fully digital platform, decreasing their frequencies, page and/or run counts, or closing entirely, our strategy is to further align our platform with these industry trends," said company executive Thomas J. Quinlan III in a statement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The company did not disclose how many workers are employed at the factory.