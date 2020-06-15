Let's Keep Decatur BEE-UTIFUL contest rescheduled to September due to COVID-19

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
DECATUR— The 10th annual Let's Keep Decatur BEE-UTIFUL business contest has been moved to September.
The contest held by the Beautify Decatur Coalition usually takes place during the month of June, but was rescheduled due to COVID-19, officials announced Monday.
"An attractive, clean environment tells its customers that the business owner cares about them and the larger Decatur community," coalition officials said in the statement. "Our goal with this contest is to highlight and reward businesses that have a welcoming presence and to encourage all Decatur businesses to develop an attractive front to the public."
More information about the event can be found at
beautifydecatur.com/lkdb, including past winners. PHOTOS: Boys & Girls Club removes litter for Beautify Decatur Coalition
Reed_Jamarea 6.13.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Boys and Girls Club of Decatur volunteers Jamarea Reed,14, left, and Cortez Jarrett,13, help pick up trash for the Beautify Decatur Coalition Wednesday afternoon. Online gallery at
herald-review.com/gallery
Smith_Jelinda 6.13.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Education assistant Jelinda Smith takes a selfie as Boys and Girls Club of Decatur volunteers remove litter along South Jasper Street for the Beautify Decatur Coalition Wednesday afternoon. The group picked up trash on six blocks of the street. Online gallery at
herald-review.com/gallery
Boys Girls Club Litter Removal 1 6.13.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Boys and Girls Club of Decatur volunteers remove litter along South Jasper Street for the Beautify Decatur Coalition Wednesday June 13, 2018.
Boys Girls Club Litter Removal 2 6.13.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Boys and Girls Club of Decatur volunteers remove litter along South Jasper Street for the Beautify Decatur Coalition Wednesday June 13, 2018.
Boys Girls Club Litter Removal 3 6.13.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Boys and Girls Club of Decatur volunteers remove litter along South Jasper Street for the Beautify Decatur Coalition Wednesday June 13, 2018.
Boys Girls Club Litter Removal 4 6.13.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Boys and Girls Club of Decatur volunteers remove litter along South Jasper Street for the Beautify Decatur Coalition Wednesday June 13, 2018.
Boys Girls Club Litter Removal 5 6.13.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Boys and Girls Club of Decatur volunteers remove litter along South Jasper Street for the Beautify Decatur Coalition Wednesday June 13, 2018.
Boys Girls Club Litter Removal 6 6.13.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Boys and Girls Club of Decatur volunteers remove litter along South Jasper Street for the Beautify Decatur Coalition Wednesday June 13, 2018.
Boys Girls Club Litter Removal 7 6.13.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Boys and Girls Club of Decatur volunteers remove litter along South Jasper Street for the Beautify Decatur Coalition Wednesday June 13, 2018.
Boys Girls Club Litter Removal 8 6.13.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Boys and Girls Club of Decatur volunteers remove litter along South Jasper Street for the Beautify Decatur Coalition Wednesday June 13, 2018.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.