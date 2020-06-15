You are the owner of this article.
Let's Keep Decatur BEE-UTIFUL contest rescheduled to September due to COVID-19
DECATUR— The 10th annual Let's Keep Decatur BEE-UTIFUL business contest has been moved to September.

The contest held by the Beautify Decatur Coalition usually takes place during the month of June, but was rescheduled due to COVID-19, officials announced Monday.

"An attractive, clean environment tells its customers that the business owner cares about them and the larger Decatur community," coalition officials said in the statement. "Our goal with this contest is to highlight and reward businesses that have a welcoming presence and to encourage all Decatur businesses to develop an attractive front to the public." 

More information about the event can be found at beautifydecatur.com/lkdb, including past winners. 

PHOTOS: Boys & Girls Club removes litter for Beautify Decatur Coalition

