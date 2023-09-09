DECATUR — Becky Nims, 41, was offering free hugs on Saturday during the
Decatur Pride Fest in Fairview Park.
“I thought it was such a fun way to love on this community,” she said.
During the local Pride Fest, members of the community were encouraged to stop by nonprofit and retail vendors to learn more about the services they offer. Other activities included the Pet Pride Parade, a drag queen story hour, a youth talent show, live music and a drag show.
Malayia Cunningham, 9, hands out a rainbow lei to MacArthur High School senior Maxie Brown during Decatur Pride Fest at Fairview Park on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Nims’ booth advertised her simple hugs and free small teddy bear. She said she is familiar with members of the
LGBTQIA+ community and some of their stories of rejection from their families.
“It’s incomprehensible to me,” she said. “So if I can come here and make people feel a little bit better by just giving them a hug, then that’s what I want to do. Everybody deserves love.”
According to Mark Schleeter, president of
Decatur Illinois Pride, the festival is a celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride.
“It’s for persons of the community, who are able to be here, to feel affirmed, to celebrate who they are,” he said. “It’s also an opportunity for other people to come and experience diversity.”
Hamilton and Ruby compete in the pet pride contest during Decatur Pride Fest at Fairview Park on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur Illinois Pride hosts other events throughout the year, including the Everyone Eats food drives for pets and people and a fundraising dinner.
Dom Harris, 27, and Addison Harris and Mars Altig, both 16 years old, attended Saturday’s event to have fun.
“But there’s a lot of vendors, so it’s really cool to learn a lot of new information,” Addison Harris said. “I love that they’re exploring topics that normally stigmatize some bad things.”
Tom Wray, editor of Illinois Eagle, Illinois’ online LGBTQ newspaper, has connected with several people in the Central Illinois gay and lesbian communities.
“People don’t think there’s gay life outside the cities,” he said. “But there’s this amazing community that is active, vibrant.”
Saturday’s Pride Fest brought together other organizations that have connections with the LGBTQIA+ community.
“We want to make folks know we’re a safe place to come to,” said Mary Garrison, president and CEO of Heritage Behavioral Health Center.
Judy Steele applies a temporary tattoo to Haylee Reynolds, 18, at the First Presbyterian Church table during Decatur Pride Fest at Fairview Park on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Heritage staff were available during the festival to discuss their “It’s OK to be OK” approach about mental health in the LGBTQ community.
“We’ve seen such an increase in mental health (issues),” Garrison said. “So it’s OK to say I’m not doing OK today. You don’t have to fake it.”
Stefan Woods, 26, represented St. John’s Episcopal Church, one of four churches greeting visitors at Pride Fest.
“We adopted our statement of inclusion last year,” he said. “We respect the dignity of every human being.”
The inclusion statement focuses on other communities as well, “regardless of race, national origin, age, gender, physical, mental and emotional condition or ability, political perspective, personal history, marital status, sexual orientation, economic or social situation,” one of the fliers stated.
“Everyone is welcomed to worship with us,” Woods said.
Christina Bournias, 16, holds Marbles, the California kingsnake, with her mother Stefanie at the Macon County Conservation District table during Decatur Pride Fest at Fairview Park on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Macon County Conservation District brought a representative, a snake named Marbles, to Pride Fest.
“We want everyone to make sure they know this is a safe place,” Marketing Specialist Ashton Nunn said about the nature preserves in Central Illinois. “Nature is for everyone.”
Nunn brought samples of animal furs and bones representing the various programs the nature center offers. Marbles, in the meantime, curled around Nunn’s hand and wrist, checking out the visitors who stopped by.
“She’s one of those groups that are kind of misunderstood,” Nunn said. “We wanted to bring her out so people can see that snakes aren’t all that bad.”
Growing trans population sparks need for senior housing geared to LGBTQ+ community
Morgan Mayfaire, a transgender man, second from left, hosts a community gathering for a food distribution event at TransSOCIAL, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami. “I have friends that have retired and they’ve decided to move to retirement communities. And then, little by little, they’ve found that they’re not welcome there,” says Mayfaire.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Rajee Narinesingh, a transgender woman, holds a photograph of herself as a child, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. In spite of several roadblocks, the 56-year-old Florida actress and activist has seen growing acceptance since she first came out decades ago.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Rajee Narinesingh speaks about her life during an interview at her home, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Narinesingh, 56, faced struggles throughout her life as a transgender woman, from trying to get government documents like passports to the lasting effects of black market silicone injections that scarred her face.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Tiffany Arieagus, a transgender woman, performs at The Pub, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. “I just am going on my 71 years on this earth and walking in the civil rights march with my mother at age six and then marching for gay rights," Arieagus says. "I’ve been blessed enough to see so many changes being made in the world. And then now I’m having to see these wonderful progressions going backwards.”
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Andrea Montanez sits in her office in the Hope Community Center, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Apopka, Fla. Florida's law has already created obstacles for Montanez, an LGBTQ+ immigration organizer. Montanez, 57, said her prescription for hormone therapy was initially denied after the restrictions were signed.
John Raoux, Associated Press
Andrea Montanez sits in her office in the Hope Community Center, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Apopka, Fla. Florida's law has already created obstacles for Montanez, an LGBTQ+ immigration organizer. Montanez, 57, said her prescription for hormone therapy was initially denied after the restrictions were signed. “I hope I have a happy retirement, but health care is a big problem," Montanez says.
John Raoux, Associated Press
Tiffany Arieagus, a transgender woman, right, applies make-up before participating in the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. Arieagus, 71, is an acclaimed drag performer in south Florida also works in social services for SunServe, an LGBTQ+ nonprofit. At left is Tatiana Williams, the executive director of Transinclusive.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Rajee Narinesingh, a transgender woman, wipes away a tear as she speaks about her life during an interview at her home, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. “Every now and then I have like this thought, like, oh my God, if I end up in a nursing home, how are they going to treat me?” Narinesingh says.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Tiffany Arieagus, a transgender woman, stands next to a photograph of herself after receiving an award at the opening reception of "Take PRIDE! A Retrospective of LGBTQ+ Life in South Florida" exhibit, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Arieagus, 71, an acclaimed drag performer in south Florida, also works in social services for SunServe, an LGBTQ+ nonprofit.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Morgan Mayfaire, a transgender man, right, walks with his wife, Ashley, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Fairchild Tropical Garden in Miami. Mayfaire, 64, is the executive director of TransSOCIAL, a Florida support and advocacy group.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Tatiana Williams, 51, executive director of the Transinculsive Group, sits for a portrait in her office, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. Williams, 51, has painful memories of a time when she and other members of the transgender community had to rely on dangerous and illegal sources for gender-affirming medical care. “What we don't want is the community resorting to going back to that,” Williams says.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
A placard supporting transgender rights is shown at the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Adrianna Tender, program coordinator for the Transinclusive Group, looks out from a float sponsored by several transgender groups during the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. A battle over transgender people’s rights in the United States has focused attention mostly on youth. But for many transgender seniors, it’s brought new fears to their plans for retirement and old age.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Reading material and a placard sit on a table at the office of TransSOCIAL, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami. The organization works to promote unity and increase transgender understanding in the community. About 171,000 of the more than 1.3 million transgender adults in the United States are aged 65 and older, according to numbers compiled by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
A speaker wears shoes advocating for love, peace and freedom during the opening reception of "Take PRIDE! A Retrospective of LGBTQ+ Life in South Florida" exhibit, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
An American flag flies with a pride flag outside of a home in Wilton Manors, Fla., Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Tiffany Arieagus, a transgender woman, second from left, rides on a float during the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. Arieagus, 71, is an acclaimed drag performer in south Florida also works in social services for SunServe, an LGBTQ+ nonprofit.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Lee Forte, a resident at Stonewall Gardens pauses while playing Bingo in the LGBTQ+ assisted living facility, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Palm Springs, Calif. A handful of states, including California, have in recent years enacted laws to ensure that LGBTQ+ seniors have equal access to programs for aging populations and requiring training on how to serve that community.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Lauren Kabakoff Vincent, right, interim executive director of Stonewall Gardens, talks with resident Billy Kurch at the LGBTQ+ assisted living facility, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Palm Springs, Calif. The center's staff are required to go through sensitivity training to help make the center a more welcoming environment for residents, Vincent says. The training is key for making a more accepting environment for transgender residents and making them feel more at home.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
John Schmidt, center, joins fellow residents in a game of Bingo at Stonewall Gardens, a LGBTQ+ assisted living facility, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Palm Springs, Calif. The number of services such as nursing homes and assisted living centers that are geared toward serving the LGBTQ+ community is increasing, though such facilities remain uncommon.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Resident Alex Smariga walks past a pride flag while returning from a physical therapy session at Stonewall Gardens, a LGBTQ+ assisted living facility, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Palm Springs, Calif. The number of services such as nursing homes and assisted living centers that are geared toward serving the LGBTQ+ community is increasing, though such facilities remain uncommon.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Resident Billy Church, in wheelchair, is helped into a van headed for a group lunch at Stonewall Gardens, a LGBTQ+ assisted living facility, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Palm Springs, Calif. About 171,000 of the more than 1.3 million transgender adults in the United States are aged 65 and older, according to numbers compiled by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.