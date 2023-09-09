DECATUR — Becky Nims, 41, was offering free hugs on Saturday during the Decatur Pride Fest in Fairview Park.

“I thought it was such a fun way to love on this community,” she said.

During the local Pride Fest, members of the community were encouraged to stop by nonprofit and retail vendors to learn more about the services they offer. Other activities included the Pet Pride Parade, a drag queen story hour, a youth talent show, live music and a drag show.

Nims’ booth advertised her simple hugs and free small teddy bear. She said she is familiar with members of the LGBTQIA+ community and some of their stories of rejection from their families.

“It’s incomprehensible to me,” she said. “So if I can come here and make people feel a little bit better by just giving them a hug, then that’s what I want to do. Everybody deserves love.”

According to Mark Schleeter, president of Decatur Illinois Pride, the festival is a celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride.

“It’s for persons of the community, who are able to be here, to feel affirmed, to celebrate who they are,” he said. “It’s also an opportunity for other people to come and experience diversity.”

Decatur Illinois Pride hosts other events throughout the year, including the Everyone Eats food drives for pets and people and a fundraising dinner.

Dom Harris, 27, and Addison Harris and Mars Altig, both 16 years old, attended Saturday’s event to have fun.

“But there’s a lot of vendors, so it’s really cool to learn a lot of new information,” Addison Harris said. “I love that they’re exploring topics that normally stigmatize some bad things.”

Tom Wray, editor of Illinois Eagle, Illinois’ online LGBTQ newspaper, has connected with several people in the Central Illinois gay and lesbian communities.

“People don’t think there’s gay life outside the cities,” he said. “But there’s this amazing community that is active, vibrant.”

Saturday’s Pride Fest brought together other organizations that have connections with the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We want to make folks know we’re a safe place to come to,” said Mary Garrison, president and CEO of Heritage Behavioral Health Center.

Heritage staff were available during the festival to discuss their “It’s OK to be OK” approach about mental health in the LGBTQ community.

“We’ve seen such an increase in mental health (issues),” Garrison said. “So it’s OK to say I’m not doing OK today. You don’t have to fake it.”

Stefan Woods, 26, represented St. John’s Episcopal Church, one of four churches greeting visitors at Pride Fest.

“We adopted our statement of inclusion last year,” he said. “We respect the dignity of every human being.”

The inclusion statement focuses on other communities as well, “regardless of race, national origin, age, gender, physical, mental and emotional condition or ability, political perspective, personal history, marital status, sexual orientation, economic or social situation,” one of the fliers stated.

“Everyone is welcomed to worship with us,” Woods said.

The Macon County Conservation District brought a representative, a snake named Marbles, to Pride Fest.

“We want everyone to make sure they know this is a safe place,” Marketing Specialist Ashton Nunn said about the nature preserves in Central Illinois. “Nature is for everyone.”

Nunn brought samples of animal furs and bones representing the various programs the nature center offers. Marbles, in the meantime, curled around Nunn’s hand and wrist, checking out the visitors who stopped by.

“She’s one of those groups that are kind of misunderstood,” Nunn said. “We wanted to bring her out so people can see that snakes aren’t all that bad.”

