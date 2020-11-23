Light snow possible in Central Illinois tonight, early Tuesday

LINCOLN — A chance of snow is possible in parts of Central Illinois tonight and early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The weather service said snow is expected to develop late Monday evening in several counties, including Tazewell, McLean, Woodford and Peoria, before changing to rain after midnight. Minor accumulations of an inch or less could be possible on elevated or grassy surfaces along a line north of Canton in Fulton County to Bloomington.

Further south in Macon County, the overnight forecast for the Decatur area calls for rain and snow, becoming all rain after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The chance of precipitation is 80%, but little or no snow accumulation is expected. The low temperature will be around 37 degrees, but winds could gust as high as 17 miles per hour.

