You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Like the Decatur snow? Cold weather means you'll be looking at it for a few days
0 comments
top story
CENTRAL ILLINOIS WEATHER

Like the Decatur snow? Cold weather means you'll be looking at it for a few days

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Hate the snow? Good news: The rest of this week's forecast is clear. 

Love the snow? Good news: You'll be looking at it for a few days. 

"It looks quiet for the rest of the week. It'll be cold for the next couple days," said Chuck Schaffer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Lincoln. "(The snow) will probably start melting on Thursday, and then continue on Friday and Saturday." 

Much of Central Illinois was blanketed by 4 to 6 inches of snow on Sunday night and Monday, causing the closure of a number of schools in Macon and surrounding counties. City crews were out plowing Monday morning and drivers were urged to use caution. 

The snow came as part of a winter storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow in some places across the Midwest. Authorities said weather-related crashes caused at least nine deaths across several states. In Missouri, multiple fatalities were attributed to such crashes, and the state highway patrol said it had responded to 525 calls from stranded motorists and nearly 560 other traffic crashes Sunday night. 

Homework on a snow day? These Decatur schools found a way to keep learning on track

At St. Louis Lambert International Airport, about 20 departing flights and 20 arriving flights were canceled as of 6 a.m. Monday due to the winter storm.

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Sunday night and Monday morning warned of potentially dangerous conditions and snow-covered highways. Drivers were urged to use caution. 

But in Macon County, the Decatur Police Department reported dealing with no more serious crashes than a typical day. The Macon County Sheriff's Office also said Monday evening that it had not dealt with serious traffic problems caused by the weather. 

Schaffer said 5½ inches of snow were recorded in Mount Zion on Monday, and 6 inches in Macon.

Other reported totals as of Monday afternoon were:

  • Effingham, 6½ inches
  • Sullivan, 6 inches;
  • Arthur, 5.8 inches; 
  • Morrisonville, 5.8 inches;
  • Lovington, 5.6 inches;
  • Windsor, 5 inches;
  • Edinburg, 4.8 inches.

Decatur's forecast for today and Wednesday calls for sunny weather with highs in the 20s. Later this week, temperatures will warm up, with highs in the 40s over the weekend, according to the weather service. 

PHOTOS: Fun in the Decatur snow

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

INSIDE

How some Decatur schools have found a way to keep learning on track during snow days. PAGE A3

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+12
Brrr! All-time snowfall records
Local

Brrr! All-time snowfall records

See the all-time snowfall records by month for Central Illinois. Data source: The National Weather Service. Photos and images from our digital…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News