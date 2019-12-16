Like the Decatur snow? Cold weather means you'll be looking at it for a few days

DECATUR — Hate the snow? Good news: The rest of this week's forecast is clear.

Love the snow? Good news: You'll be looking at it for a few days.

"It looks quiet for the rest of the week. It'll be cold for the next couple days," said Chuck Schaffer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Lincoln. "(The snow) will probably start melting on Thursday, and then continue on Friday and Saturday."

Much of Central Illinois was blanketed by 4 to 6 inches of snow on Sunday night and Monday, causing the closure of a number of schools in Macon and surrounding counties. City crews were out plowing Monday morning and drivers were urged to use caution.

The snow came as part of a winter storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow in some places across the Midwest. Authorities said weather-related crashes caused at least nine deaths across several states. In Missouri, multiple fatalities were attributed to such crashes, and the state highway patrol said it had responded to 525 calls from stranded motorists and nearly 560 other traffic crashes Sunday night.