Like the Decatur snow? Cold weather means you'll be looking at it for a few days

7 Day Forecast
DECATUR — Hate the snow? Good news: The rest of this week's forecast is clear.
Love the snow? Good news: You'll be looking at it for a few days.
"It looks quiet for the rest of the week. It'll be cold for the next couple days," said Chuck Schaffer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Lincoln. "(The snow) will probably start melting on Thursday, and then continue on Friday and Saturday."
Much of Central Illinois was blanketed by 4 to 6 inches of snow on Sunday night and Monday, causing the closure of a number of schools in Macon and surrounding counties. City crews were out plowing Monday morning and drivers were urged to use caution.
The snow came as part of a winter storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow in some places across the Midwest. Authorities said weather-related crashes caused at least nine deaths across several states. In Missouri, multiple fatalities were attributed to such crashes, and the state highway patrol said it had responded to 525 calls from stranded motorists and nearly 560 other traffic crashes Sunday night.
At St. Louis Lambert International Airport, about 20 departing flights and 20 arriving flights were canceled as of 6 a.m. Monday due to the winter storm.
The Illinois Department of Transportation on Sunday night and Monday morning warned of potentially dangerous conditions and snow-covered highways. Drivers were urged to use caution.
You have free articles remaining.
But in Macon County, the Decatur Police Department reported dealing with no more serious crashes than a typical day. The Macon County Sheriff's Office also said Monday evening that it had not dealt with serious traffic problems caused by the weather.
Schaffer said 5½ inches of snow were recorded in Mount Zion on Monday, and 6 inches in Macon.
Other reported totals as of Monday afternoon were:
- Effingham, 6½ inches
- Sullivan, 6 inches;
- Arthur, 5.8 inches;
- Morrisonville, 5.8 inches;
- Lovington, 5.6 inches;
- Windsor, 5 inches;
- Edinburg, 4.8 inches.
Decatur's forecast for today and Wednesday calls for sunny weather with highs in the 20s. Later this week, temperatures will warm up, with highs in the 40s over the weekend, according to the weather service.
PHOTOS: Fun in the Decatur snow
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512