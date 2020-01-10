Like this rain? ☔ Well, more is coming to Central Illinois ☁️

The Decatur School District also tweeted: "To all drivers out there, it is very important to pay attention to school buses and remember 'STOP' means STOP! Especially when we soon may be encountering wet or icy roads!"

In anticipation of heavy rain amounts, some outdoor activities have closed. The Macon County Conservation District closed the Sand Creek Conservation Area, probably through next week.

County Highway Engineer Bruce Bird said he and his crews would be prepared to put out warning signs in flooded areas over the weekend.

Areas around creeks and bridges are the most susceptible to flash flooding, he said. While he was glad the weekend’s forecast doesn’t include snow, Bird said heavy rains could prove dangerous, too.

Drivers who come up on water over the road shouldn’t try to drive through it, he said. There’s no way to tell how deep it might be.

“Just turn around and don’t give yourself a chance to make a mistake you can’t come back from,” he said.

The rain will continue into the afternoon but not as heavy, Miller said. “The weather system will pull out, but rain will be much lighter,” he said.