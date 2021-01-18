Limited indoor food, drink service allowed with Region 6 move to Tier 1 announced Monday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new came just days after the Macon County Board amended its food sanitation ordinance to allow for limited indoor dining, a move that went against state restrictions and limited the county health department's ability to enforce the state rules. The Decatur City Council discussed similar action last week and tabled formal action until its meeting Tuesday.

Joining Region 6 in Tier 1 is Region 1. Regions 8, 9, 10 and 11 were moved to Tier 2. Regions 3 and 5 returned to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

State health officials cited the launching of multiple health care staffing contracts to increase hospital staffing as one of the reasons it was prepared to make the adjustments.

Hospital leaders and local health departments have communicated to IDPH that their primary capacity challenge is the need for additional staffing and stressed that state-facilitated staffing contracts will be critical in addressing this challenge. With this surge staffing program, IDPH and hospital leaders feel confident that metrics can safely move away from utilizing medical/surgical bed limits to move across mitigation tiers, allowing more regions to advance.