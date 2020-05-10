Lincoln Square Theatre declared unsafe by city inspector

DECATUR — The more than 100-year-old Lincoln Square Theater in downtown Decatur has been slapped with a City of Decatur notice declaring it unsafe and ordering it to be “made safe or demolished within 30 days.”
Several city notices taped to the building cite bricks from a rear west wall breaking loose and falling and declare the there is a “structural failure” with the building, which dates to 1916.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said she only found out about the notices Sunday evening and had contacted the city manager, who was trying to reach staff to get an update on what’s going on.
“I am a little surprised,” she said of the news.
Moore Wolfe said the city’s first job has to be to ensure public safety, and falling bricks clearly posed a significant hazard. But she said it would be a tragedy for Decatur if the theater, once seen as the heart of downtown entertainment, were to be lost.
“Oh, the Lincoln is a treasure, an absolute treasure,” she said. “And it is viable as an entertainment venue. It’s downtown, it’s got potential; I’ve been to shows in the last five or so years there that have played to a packed house.”
But the Lincoln’s perpetual curse is that the funds coming in from everything from stage shows, concerts and movies never kept up with the costs of running it and restoring it.
The theater’s storied past includes an appearance by comedy legend Bob Hope as part of a vaudeville show in 1929. Other entertainment greats to play there included Bing Crosby, Al Jolson, Chico Marx and Louis Armstrong. It was also a key stop on "Haunted Decatur" tours and the setting of a number of local ghost stories.
Many fundraising efforts, and millions of dollars over the long years, have been poured into protecting the site of that history, but it never seems to be quite enough to fix all that needs repairing and refurbishing.
“What’s wrong with it? I’d say it's money,” said Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council and a former member of the board that ran the theater.
“I’ve always said a vibrant Lincoln Square Theater could possibly be the best thing that ever happened to downtown Decatur. But it’s got a long way to go and I am not sure there is the passion or enough interest in the community to save it.”
Adam White, a former chairman of the Lincoln Square Theatre Inc. Board, said fixing heating and air conditioning problems might cost $250,000 alone. And he said a full repair and restoration of the theater could run into many millions of dollars.
White said if bricks are falling, it points to major water penetration problems and significant interior damage to the structure.
He said the theater’s problems are just too much for private groups to come up with the cash needed to fix them.
A check of Macon County property records show the property is owned by Lincoln Square Theatre Inc. State records show that not-for-profit corporation was “involuntarily dissolved” a year ago. White, who has not had any contact with the theater since 2017, said he isn’t sure who, if anyone, actually owns the place now.
But he said he does realize what’s at stake if the theater were to crumble into lost history. “If the light of the theater is lost, downtown will darken and I really hope it doesn’t come to that,” he added. “That place is a jewel and I really hope it stays around.
The mayor said Sunday evening she will look into what’s happening and try to find out how bad the theater’s predicament is.
“It’s definitely an issue to look at,” she said.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Looking back at Decatur's Lincoln Square Theatre
Oct. 27, 1916: Opening Night
April 1929: Bob Hope emcees
July 7, 1929: Talking pictures
Sept. 2, 1942: Blackstone's greatest trick
March 5, 1960: Downtown fire grazes Lincoln
Sept. 1, 1967: Barefoot couples get free 'Barefoot' admission
Oct. 10, 1967: Sheriff stops erotic film run
December 1980: Theater stops showing movies
May 3, 1981: B.B. King performs
May 1986: Uncertain future
Jan. 1, 1992: Restoration group buys theater
April 2015: Resurgence:
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
