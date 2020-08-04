Lincoln Square Theatre officials say restoration is underway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — With a new group of board members at the helm, efforts are underway to breathe new life into the historic Lincoln Square Theatre in downtown Decatur.

"It's not going to just be a historical building that's there just for people to come and visit and take a tour," said Mark Scranton, vice president of the theater's board of directors. "It's going to host a pretty wide variety of events. I think when people learn what our plans are, I think people are going to be really excited about it."

Scranton said a not-for-profit group calling itself Friends of Lincoln Square Theatre recently acquired ownership of the more than century-old building and began work in early May.

The organization has been working with city of Decatur officials to renovate the building in an effort to make it operational again, Scranton said.

Scranton said more details about the group's restoration and operation plans will be announced next week. He added an open house for the public also is planned for Saturday, Aug. 15, during which the theater will be recognized by city officials along with other historical buildings in Decatur.