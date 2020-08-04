Lincoln Square Theatre officials say restoration is underway

DECATUR — With a new group of board members at the helm, efforts are underway to breathe new life into the historic Lincoln Square Theatre in downtown Decatur.
"It's not going to just be a historical building that's there just for people to come and visit and take a tour," said Mark Scranton, vice president of the theater's board of directors. "It's going to host a pretty wide variety of events. I think when people learn what our plans are, I think people are going to be really excited about it."
Scranton said a not-for-profit group calling itself Friends of Lincoln Square Theatre recently acquired ownership of the more than century-old building and began work in early May.
The organization has been working with city of Decatur officials to renovate the building in an effort to make it operational again, Scranton said.
Scranton said more details about the group's restoration and operation plans will be announced next week. He added an open house for the public also is planned for Saturday, Aug. 15, during which the theater will be recognized by city officials along with other historical buildings in Decatur.
Scranton said work to clean and restore the building began May 1 with funding from private donors to get the ball rolling. The board's long-term goal for the theater to work with other local businesses and organizations and become self-sustaining.
"We want to have people coming to Decatur for a reason," he said. "Bottom line at the end of the day, it's just another positive thing for Decatur that we can share with the rest of the world."
The theater's storied past includes an appearance by comedy legend Bob Hope as part of a vaudeville show in 1929. Other entertainment greats to play there included Bing Crosby, Al Jolson, Chico Marx and Louis Armstrong. It was also a key stop on "Haunted Decatur" tours and the setting of a number of local ghost stories.
Many fundraising efforts, and millions of dollars over the long years, have been poured into protecting the site of that history, but it never seems to be quite enough to fix all that needs repairing and refurbishing.
The building most recently made headlines in May after the city of Decatur declared it unsafe and ordering it to be "made safe or demolished within 30 days."
Several city notices, which remain taped to the building, cite bricks from a rear west wall breaking loose and falling and declare the there is a "structural failure" with the building, which dates to 1916.
