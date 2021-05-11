Lincoln's Decatur-area roots

Abraham Lincoln’s path to the becoming 16th president of the United States in 1861 goes right through Macon County – and Decatur has the statues to prove it.
At Millikin University, a bronze figure of a young Lincoln in short sleeves and boots is seated on a tree stump, ax propped against leg.
“At twenty one I came to Illinois” is engraved in the base, a reference to the president’s arrival from Indiana in spring 1830.
Dedicated on Oct. 24, 1948, the artwork was the brainchild of local attorney Thomas W. Samuels, who raised money and support. A University of Chicago student posed for sculptor Fred Torrey, who crafted two designs – one standing and one seated – that were voted on during a display at the Decatur Public Library. The seated version won.
Weighing more than 4,000 pounds, the statue is several miles from the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Memorial on the Sangamon River near Harristown, where the Kentucky-born Lincoln and his father built a cabin after leaving Indiana.
Shortly after arriving, Lincoln is said to have delivered his first political speech, defending the Illinois Whig Party candidate at Harrell’s Tavern in downtown Decatur.
Three decades later, after stints as a country lawyer and state lawmaker, Lincoln accepted the endorsement for president at the state Republican convention, and gained the nickname “The Rail Splitter Candidate,” in Decatur.
His last visit to the city was while he was going to Washington, D.C., for the inauguration. One of his well-wishers was James Millikin, founder of Millikin University.
The region’s place in Lincoln lore is chronicled with a series of bas-relief artworks and placards. “Looking for Lincoln” includes 15 sites of historic importance.
In October 1968, a bronze statue of a young Lincoln was erected at east and north Main streets, recognizing the Harrell’s Tavern speech. The Macon County Heritage Committee collected money for the work, designed by Anthony Vestuto, an Illinois Wesleyan University professor.
“We especially have the responsibility of standing for the things from which Lincoln stood and of upholding his ideals,” said Vern Lynn Sprague, director of the Illinois Sesquicentennial Commission, during the dedication ceremony. “Youth of this time, more than ever before, seem to need substantial heroes. I think it is important that children will be able to look at this statue and say, ‘Mr. Lincoln probably stood right in this spot.’”
jreidy@herald-review.com | (217) 421-6973