Lincoln's Decatur-area roots

Abraham Lincoln’s path to the becoming 16th president of the United States in 1861 goes right through Macon County – and Decatur has the statues to prove it.

At Millikin University, a bronze figure of a young Lincoln in short sleeves and boots is seated on a tree stump, ax propped against leg.

“At twenty one I came to Illinois” is engraved in the base, a reference to the president’s arrival from Indiana in spring 1830.

Dedicated on Oct. 24, 1948, the artwork was the brainchild of local attorney Thomas W. Samuels, who raised money and support. A University of Chicago student posed for sculptor Fred Torrey, who crafted two designs – one standing and one seated – that were voted on during a display at the Decatur Public Library. The seated version won.

Weighing more than 4,000 pounds, the statue is several miles from the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Memorial on the Sangamon River near Harristown, where the Kentucky-born Lincoln and his father built a cabin after leaving Indiana.

Shortly after arriving, Lincoln is said to have delivered his first political speech, defending the Illinois Whig Party candidate at Harrell’s Tavern in downtown Decatur.