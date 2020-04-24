LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Friday.

The updated case data is only one resource Pritzker said he consults when making novel coronavirus-related decisions. He also checks the number of Illinoisans who are hospitalized, in an intensive care unit and on a ventilator.
All that information is compiled by a “cohort” of experts recruited to serve in the state’s modeling group, the governor said. The group is tasked with analyzing daily statistics and developing a projection for how many new cases and deaths will occur in Illinois over time.
Pritzker said he uses more than one model, each of which changes as new data is collected, to arrive at the best decision. They become more accurate over time.
“There is no crystal ball available to us — there are only estimates,” the governor said. “...A model is an imperfect tool that we use to add context to the actual numbers that we can chart every day — cases, fatalities, hospitalizations, positive test results, ventilator and ICU usage.”
Developing a projection is also difficult, said Nigel Goldenfeld, a professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and director of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Astrobiology Institute for Universal Biology.
“Modeling an epidemic is rather like modeling the trajectory of a rocket, when you don’t know where it started from, what direction it was pointing and how much fuel is aboard the rocket,” Goldenfeld said. “Modeling an epidemic is not rocket science — it’s harder.”
Early projections predicted Illinois’ COVID-19 peak — the greatest number of confirmed cases and virus-related deaths — would occur in April. New models now show that peak is more likely to be a plateau of deaths per day between late April and early May, which is why Pritzker said he is extending the stay-at-home and social distancing orders.
The governor added that as a public official, it is important for him to use the “worst end of the model range” during a public health crisis.
“A pushing out of our estimated peak is a natural consequence, and the best indicator, that we are flattening the curve,” Pritzker said. “...Pushing the peak further down the line might not sound like good news, but I promise you, it saved lives.”
Illinois’ reopening will come in phases, Pritzker said, and his administration is finalizing the terms for the next step. He did not disclose details on Thursday of what that might look like, saying that new data can change the circumstances officials are currently expecting.
According to data shared by Ezike, the state’s hospital bed capacity has increased slowly and been able to “maintain relatively stable levels. There were 4,877 COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals as of Wednesday. Of those, 1,268 were in the intensive care unit and 766 were using ventilators. Twenty-nine percent of the state’s ICU beds, 34 percent of total hospital beds and 59 percent of ventilators were available statewide.