LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Friday.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Friday.

Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur is shown. There have been 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 10 deaths, associated with the facility at 1790 S. Fairview Ave. 

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date daily with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel.

Stories mentioned in today’s podcast:

Decatur-area business owners welcome opportunity to get back to work under terms of new stay-at-home order

What the Illinois stay-at-home extension announced today means for you

Here are the rules about where masks will be required starting next Friday in Illinois

Macon County: 1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed Thursday

Friday update: Coronavirus and Central Illinois 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

