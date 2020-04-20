You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Monday.
National Guard testing coronavirus

In this undated photo provided by the Illinois National Guard, a first responder is tested for COVID-19 at a drive through testing facility in Chicago. 

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date daily with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel.

Stories mentioned in today’s podcast:

9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Macon County, officials say

Illinois health officials announce 1,197 new coronavirus cases

Monday update: Coronavirus and Central Illinois 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

