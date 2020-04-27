You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Monday.
0 comments

LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Monday.

Fair Havens

Marche Cooper, right, helps Olamide Amure put on personal protective equipment at Fair Havens Senior Living. 

 ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date daily with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel. 

Stories mentioned in today's podcast

'It's not just a room number for us': Fair Havens workers discuss their jobs during COVID-19 outbreak
Fair Havens administration responds to questions about COVID-19 in the Decatur facility
2,126 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois reported Sunday
10th Shelby County resident tests positive for coronavirus
Macon County: 3 more cases of COVID-19 bring total to 107

 Monday update: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News