LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Saturday.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Saturday.

Fair_Havens 4 04.20.20.JPG

Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur is shown. There have been 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 10 deaths, associated with the facility at 1790 S. Fairview Ave. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date daily with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel.

Stories mentioned in today’s podcast:

8 more positive COVID-19 cases in Macon County

Illinois surpasses testing goal, unveiling daily high of new COVID-19 cases

Saturday update: Coronavirus and Central Illinois 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

