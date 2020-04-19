You are the owner of this article.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Sunday.
 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date daily with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel.

Stories mentioned in today’s podcast:

Illinois matches deadliest day with 125 new COVID-19 deaths

How Villa Clara Post Acute says it is working to protect residents after 1 tested positive for COVID-19

Decatur hospital officials: Precautions taken to protect non-COVID patients

On Lake Decatur, fishing and social distancing meet

PHOTOS: Life of a photographer in quarantine 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

