You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Sunday.
0 comments
top story

LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Sunday.

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date daily with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel.

Stories mentioned in today’s podcast:

2,119 new cases of coronavirus reported in Illinois on Saturday

Local businesses are the heartbeat of our community. We're here to help.

Sunday update: Coronavirus and Central Illinois 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News