LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Thursday.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Thursday.

Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur is shown Monday. There have been 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with the facility at 1790 S. Fairview Ave. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date daily with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel.

Stories mentioned in today’s podcast:

Macon County: Number of confirmed cases spikes to 96 after more tests at Fair Havens

Chamber: 'A lot of unknowns' weighing on Decatur-area businesses

Illinois reports 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, 98 more deaths; 2 more testing facilities being opened 

Thursday update: Coronavirus and Central Illinois 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

