LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Wednesday.
LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Wednesday.

DECATUR — The coronavirus pandemic is in Illinois and we will help guide you through it.

The news about COVID-19 is changing daily. Keeping up-to-date daily with developments, this podcast will give you our latest news and some of what to expect moving forward.

Music by Kai Engel.

Stories mentioned in today’s podcast:

Macon County: Total of COVID-19 cases reaches 58, with 11 deaths

Decatur-area coaches and athletes react as the IHSA cancels spring sports for 2020 because of COVID-19

1,551 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois

Wednesday update: Coronavirus and Central Illinois 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

Concerned about COVID-19?

