Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Good afternoon everyone! We are back with our regular schedule and full coverage of Central Illinois news! In this week's episode of Long Story Short reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry discuss a worrying trend in coronavirus cases and an event honoring the life of Rica Rountree.
To read more on any of the stories mentioned in Long Story Short, visit The Pantagraph, the Herald & Review and the Journal-Gazette/Times Courier. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.
Music by Podington Bear.
Stories mentioned in this week's episode of 'Long Story Short'
Bloomington council to meet over Alderwoman Jenn Carillo “living hell’ comments.
Coles County Board hears opposition but votes to renew solid waste grant program.
McLean County contact tracers link rise in COVID cases with youth sports.
OSF OnCall Urgent Care facility to open Tuesday in Mattoon.
HALO program to resume in-person learning at Heartland Community College.
Clinton band concerts and students get creative during pandemic.
Millikin football looks to finish spring season undefeated at Carthage College on Saturday.
UNLV ends Illinois State's season in four sets in NCAA Volleyball Tournament first-round match.
Three University of Illinois declaring for the NBA draft: Junior center Ayo Dosunmu, senior guard Trent Frazier, and junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
Bloomington man convicted of killing 3 wants new lawyer.
Decatur man gets 45 year prison sentence for being 'ringmaster' of child porn.
Coles County jury acquits man of beating other who fondled self near children.
Honoring Rica Rountree: Family members remember what would be Rica's 11th birthday.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.