Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Reporters Kelsey Watznauer, Sierra Henry and Brenden Moore hit all highlights in local government, education, public safety, and more from Lee Enterprises Central Illinois journalists. This week's episode features a discussion on Moore's recent column on U.S. Representative Mary Miller, R-Oakland.
Stories Mentioned in this week's Long Story Short episode
Husband-wife legislative duo from deep red Illinois grab state, national attention.
Central Illinois children’s museums struggle amid pandemic, unable to reopen as revenue vanish.
Bloomington and Normal mayoral candidates pitch plans during virtual forums.
Lake Decatur slowly returns to normal watershed levels, city drops water conservation request.
Mattoon and Charleston Chamber of Commerce considers merger.
Mattoon public works repairs Monday afternoon sinkhole on railroad tracks.
Mass email with 1,400 Eastern Illinois University students’ information sent in error.
Decatur schools are working to increase the diversity of teachers.
Illinois State University basketball ends season against Northern Iowa.
Area high school football returns for first March practice.
Meridian boys basketball wins first Central Illinois Conference title in program history.
Millikin football turns to Eisenhower graduate Colton Lockwood as No. 1 receiving weapon this season.
Eastern Illinois announces it’s not renewing men’s basketball coach Jay Spoonhour’s contract.
Bloomington-Normal law professionals discuss House Bill 3653 and how the abolition of cash bail in Illinois will affect McLean County.
Charleston native appointed acting U.S. Attorney for Central Illinois.
Decatur reverend organizes panel to find solutions to gun violence in Decatur and Springfield.
One person was injured Wednesday night in a fire at Bernie’s Automotive, a repair shop in Pontiac.
Chicago artist to feature paintings in downtown Decatur art gallery.
