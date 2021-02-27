Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Hammet Brown is facing life in prison on six counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Police are investigating the death of Keantre Milan, 27, of Decatur, who was found dead inside a car having been shot multiple times.

Connect Transit moves to purchase former Pantagraph building and property for the future site of its downtown Bloomington transportation center.

Aria Brown, a 15-year-old high school freshman from Decatur, is using her voice and musical talents to raise awareness for Black History month.

