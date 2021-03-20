Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

It's March Madness! Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry recap University of Illinois basketball, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's recently announced "bridge" to reopening plan, and a lawsuit filed against Blue Ridge Schools.
In this week's section of community news, Watznauer and Henry discuss two local business in the semifinals for the best pulled pork in Illinois.
To read more on any of the stories mentioned in Long Story Short, visit The Pantagraph, the Herald & Review and the Journal-Gazette/Times Courier. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.
Music by Podington Bear.
Stories mentioned in this week's Long Story Short episode:
Prtizker announces ‘bridge’ to phase 5: here’s what that means.
Bloomington to consider revamping the Market Street Parking Garage.
Normal violated the state’s Open Meetings Act twice in 2019. Here’s what happened.
Bloomington-Normal seniors, agencies confront isolation in first full year of COVID-19.
McLean County to receive 6,000 vaccine doses next week.
District 87 board candidate withdraws from race in wake of social media backlash.
What you need to know about Decatur Public Schools' return to in-person learning.
No. 1-seed Illinois dominates Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
An area guide to everything you need to know about the spring football season.
Blue Ridge family sues school district, says 7-year-old was sexually assaulted on bus.
Daughter files wrongful death lawsuit against Bloomington nursing home after the death of her mother.
Decatur to hold gun buyback event in response to increasing violence.
Businesses are reopening, but residents are still struggling with unemployment and bills.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.