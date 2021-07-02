 Skip to main content
Listen Now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Good evening and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises journalists.

Happy Fourth of July, we hope everyone is getting ready to celebrate a safe and fun weekend! We're so excited to see all of our surrounding areas preparing for a wonderful fireworks show.

Lake Decatur fireworks

Fireworks explode over Lake Decatur. The company that had been identified to provide the July 4 fireworks display in Decatur withdrew its bid because of a staff shortage, resulting in the display being canceled this year. 

In this week's episode we cover a lot of topics, including new laws going into effect this month and more! We also say goodbye to Lenore Sobota, who has worked with the Pantagraph for nearly 40 years covering anything from public safety to higher education and everything in between. Help us wish Lenore the best of luck in her retirement, we will miss her dearly.

Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. To read more, head on over to any of our three websites: herald-review.com, jg-tc.com, and pantagraph.com

Music by Podington Bear.

Episodes mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short':

New month, new laws for Illinois residents.

Bloomington council OKs repeal of emergency COVID-19 ordinance

McLean County health officials raise concerns about Delta variant.

Low demand prompts closure of interstate drive COVID testing site.

Farewell, Dr. Dietz; hello, Dr. Kinzy!

Union pickets Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees meeting.

Pritzker signs bill allowing Illinois student athletes to profit from name, image, likeness.

Decatur police still without new union contracts.

Bloomington-Normal reacts to Derek Chauvin sentencing.

Firefighter from Mattoon who died in crash is remembered. 

 

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

