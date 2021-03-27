Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast ​

Good morning everyone! This week Reporters Kelsey Watznauer sat down with Central Illinois health reporter, Lyndsay Jones, to talk about her role since joining The Pantagraph team.
Stay tuned to this week's ending conversation when Watznauer, Jones, and Pantagraph reporter Sierra Henry discuss a historical piece Henry wrote about Steak 'n Shake, founded in Normal in 1934.
Normal mayoral candidates debate economics, debt.
Bloomington's communication manager resigned in February, documents show.
An advisory referendum on recreational cannabis in Decatur fails to make it onto the April 6 ballot.
Normal councilman accuses mayor, town staff of discrimination.
McLean County health officials concerned about spike in COVID cases.
Illinois lawmakers back bill aimed at protecting pandemic-era telehealth access.
Students return to Decatur classrooms for first time in over a year.
Extra student support, COVID mitigations planned for Central Illinois schools' relief funds.
Tri-Valley schools won't receive federal COVID relief funding.
Illinois State softball off to best start since 1988.
Loyola Chicago upsets No. 1-seed Illinois with stellar defense in NCAA Tournament second-round game.
Former state trooper gets probation in fatal Decatur crash.
A look back at history: Steak 'n Shake turns to kiosk ordering, long-time fans think that's a mistake.
