Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Good evening everyone and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

Have your pets been struggling as you return back to work? Well, reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry have all the info you need on how to make the transition out of work from home easier on your furry friends.

In this week's episode we go over the tips and tricks pet owners need to handle separation anxiety, which has increased in dogs and cats as humans return to their offices.

Music by Podington Bear.

