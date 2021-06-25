 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Good evening everyone and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

Have your pets been struggling as you return back to work? Well, reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry have all the info you need on how to make the transition out of work from home easier on your furry friends.

062021-blm-loc-pets1

Bryan Rotramel and Coco sit on the couch at their home in Bloomington. Coco has struggled with separation anxiety after her owners, Rotramel and Tracy Tatman, returned to work following the coronavirus pandemic.

In this week's episode we go over the tips and tricks pet owners need to handle separation anxiety, which has increased in dogs and cats as humans return to their offices.

Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. To read more, head on over to any of our three websites: herald-review.com, jg-tc.com, and pantagraph.com

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories Mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short':

$5.4 million McLean County wind farm advances.

Mattoon City Council sets sports tourism development, other planning priorities.

People are also reading…

Decatur City Council discusses how to spend stimulus funds.

McLean County health officials urging vaccinations after Delta variant confirmed in Central Illinois.

Peoria nonprofit opens free HIV testing clinic in Normal.

Free lunches available for Decatur students.

Masks for how long? District 87, Unit 5 outline next steps.

University of Illinois will require vaccines for students and athletes.

Plenty of changes under way at Wolf Creek Golf Club for new owners.

 

Federal agency denies request to release documents alleging discrimination by State Farm.

Spouses of police officers address Decatur City Council.

Mattoon native killed in Minnesota shooting.

Shick family donates files documenting Charleston’s past.

Listen Now: Past episodes of 'Long Story Short'

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News