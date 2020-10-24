 Skip to main content
LISTEN NOW: Among Us, Trump rally and new Decatur Starbucks featured in this week's Long Story Short
Among Us

In this week's episode of Long Story Short, reporters Sierra Henry and Analisa Trofimuk discuss the popular game 'Among Us,' a rally for President Donald Trump that drew a crowd of over 900 people, a new Starbucks location in Decatur and more.

Subscribe to Long Story Short for free on iTunes and Spotify. Be sure to leave the reporters a review and rating. 

Music by Podington Bear. 

Stories mentioned in Oct. 24 Long Story Short episode

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

