Listen now: Breaking down new developments in Jelani Day death investigation

Hello and welcome back to "Long Story Short," the weekly podcast wherein we recap Central Illinois news. This week reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the Jelani Day case, truck driver shortages and the local restaurant scene.

102721-blm-loc-6day

Students gathered at the Illinois River to join Rev. Jesse Jackson's march that traced Jelani Day's whereabouts in Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

PHOTOS: Macon native and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker through the years

In his fifth full year as Atlanta Braves manager, Macon native Brian Snitker has his team in the World Series.

Snitker was a sophomore right fielder on the 1971 Macon Ironmen baseball team featured in Chris Ballard's 2012 book, "One Shot at Forever," which chronicled tiny Macon's Cinderella run to the state championship game. Snitker later became a star catcher for the Ironmen.

Snitker went on to play in college — two years at Lincoln College, then two years at the University of New Orleans, where he graduated after helping lead the team to an NCAA Regional at catcher.

Snitker was drafted by the Cubs as a junior but came back to college, and was then drafted by the Braves as a senior in 1977. He played until 1980 in the Braves organization, mostly at catcher and first base, hitting .254 with 23 home runs in 780 at-bats.

Though Snitker was released in 1980, he stuck with the Braves, starting as a roving instructor. He was hired as a minor league manager for the Anderson Braves in 1982. His minor league managing resume also included stops in Durham, Macon, Myrtle Beach, Greenville, Mississippi, Richmond and Gwinnett — all in the Braves farm system. He was managing in the minor leagues during the Braves' great run in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Snitker was the Atlanta bullpen coach in 1985, and 1988–1990, then cemented himself on the MLB staff as third-base coach from 2007 to 2013. After three years in Gwinnett at Triple-A, Snitker was promoted to be Atlanta's interim manager on May 17, 2016, after Fredi González was fired.

Snitker has been the Braves manager ever since. He won the National League Manager of the Year Award for the 2018 season and has won four straight National League East titles. In 2020, the Braves played in the NLCS for the first time under Snitker, and this year they beat the Dodgers in six games to put the Braves in the World Series for the first time since 1999.

Here's a look at Snitker's career through the years.

