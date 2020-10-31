Listen Now: Central Illinois COVID-19 restrictions, the Nov. 3 election and IHSA announcements featured in this week's Long Story Short

Reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry go over the new COVID-19 restrictions for specific Central Illinois regions Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday.
Happy Halloween! Henry talks about her favorite holiday and both reporters share Halloween traditions from when they were kids.
Stories mentioned during Oct. 31 Long Story Short
One day after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced basketball was moved from a "medium risk" sport to a "high risk sport," seemingly making a winter season a long shot, the IHSA board decided to go forward with the season in a special Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday.
After listening to the 28 public comments and a lengthy discussion, the Decatur Board of Education on Tuesday rejected a $30,000 bonus for Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.
Watch now: Olympia runners hope to send out retiring coach Mike Neisler on winning note in sectional
Olympia High School's Mike Neisler will be retiring as the school's boys and girls cross country coach after 31 years. His final race will be Saturday's Class 1A Elmwood Sectional and the Spartans want to send him off a winner.
“Our students are doing a great job of wearing their masks, of trying to follow the social distancing,” Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle said Wednesday.
