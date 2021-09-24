 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Listen Now: Central Illinois reporters breakdown Jelani Day case; homecoming festivities

  • 0

Welcome back to Long Story Short, the weekly podcast wherein we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

On this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the missing-person case turned death investigation of Jelani Day, an Illinois State University student who was missing for a month before authorities identified him as the person who was pulled from the Illinois River earlier this month.

They also talk homecoming week, the future of retail and history on the move.

092321-blm-loc-1homecoming

Drexel Douglas, 18, right, tossed a water-filled balloon into a bucket held by Anna Yard, 17, during homecoming games at Normal Community High School, Friday, Sept. 17.

For more on any of the stories mentioned, visit pantagraph.com, jg-tc.com or herald-review.com to get the full scoop.

Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts. To read more, head on over to any of our three websites: herald-review.com, jg-tc.com and pantagraph.com where you can check out subscription information and consider supporting local journalism.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in this week's Long Story Short:

The body found in Illinois River is Jelani Day, who went missing 4 weeks ago Saturday. ISU and Bloomington-Normal communities are heartbroken by news of Jelani Day’s death.

What’s next for Bloomington-Normal shopping malls?

These McLean County businesses had the most letter ticket winners in 2020.

Normal Town Council unanimously approves Love’s truck stop.

Donors needed to keep blood supply flowing in Coles County.

High school homecomings kicked off this week in Bloomington-Normal, Decatur and Mattoon.

Charleston student lands bass fishing as school activity.

Piece of Decatur school history coming down.

ISU football coach Brock Spack sets school record for coaching victories. Spack and the team heads to SIU to face the No. 7 ranked Salukis.

No charges coming for Decatur teacher accused of assaulting student.

Clinton man identified in Clinton Lake drowning.

A relic from Charleston’s past returns home.

Listen now: July & August 2021 episodes of 'Long Story Short'

Welcome to Long Story Short, the weekly podcast wherein reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

Listen now: New mask guidance, Olympics and more featured in 'Long Story Short'
Government & Politics

Listen now: New mask guidance, Olympics and more featured in 'Long Story Short'

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • 0

Reporters Tim Eggert and Sierra Henry breakdown updated CDC mask guidance while touching on updated local protocols.

Listen now: Bagelfest and our top 10 favorite hiking spots in Illinois
Local Entertainment
top story

Listen now: Bagelfest and our top 10 favorite hiking spots in Illinois

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • 0

Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry discuss several pieces of regional and state news, including a preview of the annual Mattoon Bagelfest.

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast
Local Entertainment
topical alert top story

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • 0

In this week's 'Long Story Short' reporter Brenden Moore joined us to talk about a two-part investigation into the impact clean energy legislation could have on coal-fired plants.

Listen Now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast
Local

Listen Now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • 0

Happy Fourth of July weekend! In this week's episode of 'Long Story Short' reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry talk about favorite Independence Day memories and several new laws going into effect this month.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at 309-820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer. 

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News