LISTEN NOW: COVID-19 relief package, Illinois football featured in this week's Long Story Short

Happy holidays everyone! In this special, early episode reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the new federal COVID-19 relief package, University of Illinois football, and Lee Enterprises top stories of the year.
Stories mentioned in this week's Long Story Short
Watch now: Bret Bielema, a native of Prophetstown, Ill., said his life has ‘come full circle’ as the new Illinois football coach
Bret Bielema used a GPS to get to work Monday, his first time driving from a downtown Champaign hotel to his new office.
Bruce was one of three men who police have said were involved in Dover’s death on Dec. 5, 2018.
Since the COVID-19 mitigations are issued through executive orders, decisions about what extent they should be enforced have ultimately been left to local authorities.
Town Council members on Monday unanimously approved using $450,000 for its Small Business Relief Program.
The idea is to lessen the financial strain on local businesses like bars and restaurants hammered by the state-mandated COVID-19 shutdowns on indoor service.
Small businesses and restaurants in Bloomington with annual revenues below $1 million and 50 or fewer employees are eligible for a grant from the City of Bloomington’s Economic & Community Development Department.
A lighted parade Tuesday evening honored Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center frontline staff and served as a memorial for late Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover.
Mattoon City Council member Sandra Graven has been appointed as acting mayor.
Illinois State has named Kyle Brennan as its new athletic director. Brennan comes to ISU from the University of Utah where he was chief operating officer and deputy athletics director for internal operations,
Watch now: It'll be a frigid Christmas in Central Illinois followed by warmer trends, weather service says
Frigid conditions and a possibility of flurries are predicted to hit Central Illinois by Christmas Eve, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
