Listen now: COVID vaccine; Central Illinois structure fires discussed during this week's Long Story Short
A customer walks past a sign indicating that a COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available at Walgreens on Wednesday in Long Beach, Calif. 

 ASHLEY LANDIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

This week on Long Story Short, reporters Analisa Trofimuk, Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer go over new information related to the COVID-19 vaccine and structure fires that happened throughout Central Illinois. 

Subscribe to Long Story Short on iTunes or Spotify. 

Music by Podington Bear. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

