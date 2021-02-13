Listen Now: Esports on the rise in Normal, Central Illinois celebrates Abe Lincoln's 212th birthday

Reporters Kelsey Watznauer, Sierra Henry introduce guest host, reporter Tim Eggert, for a discussion on esports and fun facts to celebrate Abraham Lincoln's 212th birthday.
Music by Podington Bear.
Stories featured in this week's episode of Long Story Short
Stories featured in the Feb. 13, 2021 episode of Long Story Short
The Bloomington City Council on Monday extended City Manager Tim Gleason's contract one year, through the end of March 2025.
In 2019, the intersection topped the list with the most crashes in Bloomington. The Pantagraph in February 2020 chronicled the ongoing safety issues with the roadway.
Watch now: Bloomington Liquor Commission fines 2 bars for violating COVID rules, 4 businesses for unremitted taxes
The Bloomington Liquor Commission on Tuesday fined 2 establishments a combined $1,300 for violating state-imposed COVID-19 mitigations and fined 4 businesses a combined $2,400 for failing to remit food and beverage taxes.
Normal, Decatur and Champaign launched Central Illinois Esports, a new competitive video gaming league, for kids ages 10 through 18.
Unit 5 is using its $1 million donation, which equates to about 9,000 COVID-19 tests, for a one-time test required of students participating in junior high and high school sports and voluntary tests available for students and staff.
Lincoln, a lawyer who was born into poverty in a log cabin in Kentucky, moved to Indiana as a boy, and to Central Illinois as a young adult, has a well-documented history in McLean County.
The last phase of the court battle, including painstaking arguments over dozens of individual disputed ballots from the contested 2018 sheriff’s race, will be settled by written arguments.
Carla Barnes continues to break milestones in the 11th Judicial Circuit Court.
It’s not difficult to see the changes in hygiene brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
Limited shipments of vaccine make opening up the pool of those eligible for the vaccine a challenge, public health officials say.
Watch now: A Pontiac mom thought her son had the flu. Doctors think it may be a rare side effect linked to COVID exposure.
As a mom of three, Amber Finnegan felt prepared to handle an apparent bout of flu affecting her youngest son in early January.
Watch now: Despite NCAA Division III cancelations, Millikin wrestling's postseason dreams are still alive
Briefly, it looked like Millikin wrestling would be robbed of a postseason again.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Senior pitcher Morgan Day struck out 12 in a complete-game performance to spark the Illinois State softball team a 4-0 wi…
The Illinois State softball team opens its season on Thursday at North Florida.
The Mattoon Area Family YMCA plans to offer a nseries of lifeguard courses in March, April, May and June.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.