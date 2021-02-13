 Skip to main content
Listen Now: Esports on the rise in Normal, Central Illinois celebrates Abe Lincoln's 212th birthday
Listen Now: Esports on the rise in Normal, Central Illinois celebrates Abe Lincoln's 212th birthday

Mr. Lincoln came to town

Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by Randy Duncan of Carlinville, makes a point while addressing visitors Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, during the Mr. Lincoln's Birthday celebration at the David Davis Mansion State Historic Site in Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

Reporters Kelsey Watznauer, Sierra Henry introduce guest host, reporter Tim Eggert, for a discussion on esports and fun facts to celebrate Abraham Lincoln's 212th birthday.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories featured in this week's episode of Long Story Short

Stories featured in the Feb. 13, 2021 episode of Long Story Short

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

